King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort to visit Dunfermline
- Published
The King and his Queen Consort will visit Dunfermline next week in their first joint public engagements since the period of royal mourning ended.
Charles and Camilla will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers on Monday.
They will visit Dunfermline Abbey to mark the former town in Fife's new status as Scotland's eighth city.
The King and his wife will also host a reception during the day at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The reception will celebrate British South Asian communities.
Eight places were made cities as part of celebrations marking the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after successfully bidding for the honour under the Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition.
The settlements were asked to highlight their royal associations, as well as showcase their communities and local identity.
Royal mourning ended on Tuesday and has seen the Prince and Princess of Wales visiting the country for the first time since taking up their titles.
King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort attended church at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, on Sunday as they were seen in public for the first time since the late monarch's funeral.
During their visit to Dunfermline on Monday the King will formally mark the conferral of city status and make a short speech in the chamber room.
After the ceremony the royal couple will take a short walk to Dunfermline Abbey, to mark its 950th anniversary.
They will be introduced to representatives from Historic Scotland to learn about the heritage of the local area and conservation of the site.
At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the King and Queen Consort will host a reception in the great gallery.
They will meet between 200-300 guests of British Indian, Pakistani, Bangladesh, Sri Lankan, Nepalese, Bhutanese and Maldivian heritage from across the UK.
The event will recognise the contribution many from these communities have made to UK life, from the National Health Service to the arts, media, education, business and the armed forces.