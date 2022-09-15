Last residents of derelict Livingston estate to leave
By Joanne Macaulay
BBC Scotland news
Published
Eighteen years after their houses were condemned, the last residents of an almost deserted housing estate are finally moving out.
Properties in Deans South, Livingston, were earmarked for demolition in 2004.
Since then, Kerry Macintosh has refused to leave her home, arguing the council did not offer an equivalent property.
But she and a few other remaining residents have struck a deal with a developer, and on Friday she will leave her empty street.
The Deans South homes were condemned because of a fault in the concrete used to build them.
But while council tenants were rehoused, those who owned their homes – like Ms Macintosh – were offered money.
Some of them accepted, but Ms Macintosh said the amount offered would not buy an equivalent house, so she refused.
"I dug my heels in and said no, we're no going to leave," the mother explained. "We'll decide to fight it.
"So I had the choice – either take the deal or take the risk. I took the risk, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
"It's been stressful, but as a mum you just have to keep going.
"Every day I've got up to work, look after my kids, and fought for my house."
Ms Macintosh was determined to stay until she got a better deal – but did not expect to still be in Deans South 18 years later.
It wasn't easy to watch neighbours leaving, and Ms Macintosh said being surrounded by derelict houses took its toll on her home.
"Water seeps through into my walls and it causes water beads on the walls. It goes on to my furniture as well," she said.
"You can actually feel the water moisture and smell the damp in my property and it's actually affected a lot of my personal belongings."
The empty street has also brought security concerns.
"It felt very daunting at first and at nights I couldn't sleep because there were a lot of break-ins, fires, weirdos walking around checking the area," Ms Macintosh said.
"So really I had to be on my guard, I had to be my own security guard around my property."
Over the years West Lothian Council said it was bound by rules and could only offer what the government valuer said the properties were worth, with no option to offer above market value.
It said the regeneration of Deans South to create a positive future had always been its main priority.
A developer has bought the land, giving Ms Macintosh and other remaining homeowners new houses on the site in return for their old ones.
'I'm never moving again'
After staying put for 18 years to get a replacement house, Ms Macintosh is delighted.
"I'm really excited that I'm moving my family into a property that's not damaged and it's warm.
"It is a bit sad because there are a lot of memories here. My kids were born here this is all they've known, but I'm moving and I'm getting really excited about it.
Much of Deans South is already being redeveloped and with Ms Macintosh moving out to temporary accommodation, building work can start on that part of the estate as well.
She said: "When I come back on the land it'll be my brand new house.
"It'll be so exciting because that will be our house, we'll be part of the community and I'm never moving again."