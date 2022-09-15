Former care home worker gets second jail term for child abuse
- Published
A former care home worker who sexually abused youngsters he was supposed to be looking after has been given a second jail sentence of 15 years.
Brian Dailey, 75, was previously jailed for 10 years in 2017 for attacking victims between 1969 and 1979.
At the second trial, jurors heard how Dailey abused nine boys and two girls while working at care facilities in Lanarkshire and Edinburgh.
He was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.
Police investigated these offences after victims came forward following his first conviction.
Judge Lord Stuart said: "You caused irrevocable damage and you blighted the lives of those who you abused.
"You have caused permanent physical and psychological harm which they will never recover from.
"To put it simply you have ruined the lives of these children. They came looking to you for care and support and they received abuse instead."
The former scout leader, of Firhill Park, Edinburgh, had denied the accusations against him.
Dailey had worked at Smyllum Park orphanage in Lanark and Ladymary residential school in Edinburgh.
He was found guilty of abusing three boys at Smyllum Park.
After moving to Edinburgh in 1973, he raped one girl at Ladymary and sexually and physically assaulted others.
Follwing the verdict, jurors were told of Dailey's previous jail term which involved the abuse of a number of children in the 1970s.
Sentence was deferred for reports.