Edinburgh roads close as city prepares for Queen mourners
- Published
Major roads in the centre of Edinburgh have now closed as the city prepares to become a focal point for people mourning the death of the Queen.
In the coming days, her coffin will travel from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh - the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
From here it will be taken in procession to St Giles' Cathedral, where the Queen will lie at rest for 24 hours, allowing the public to view her coffin.
Edinburgh City Council said it was working with the Scottish government and Police Scotland to accommodate significant numbers of visitors wishing to pay their respects.
The council warned residents that there will be road and school closures, as well as diversions.
It has issued a list of its current temporary road closures and warned that more may be added in the coming days.
People are being advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, particularly the Old Town, during the period of mourning.
Those wishing to take part in events are being advised to plan ahead and take account of weather conditions, limited facilities and the likelihood of spending long periods at the roadside.
Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day said: "Our city is highly experienced in handling major events, and we are working to safely accommodate the large crowds of visitors who will wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family over the next few days.
"Given the scale and significance of these ceremonial events, we have to be prepared for significant disruption across the city, but particularly in the city centre."
Edinburgh road closures
- Carrington Road at Crewe Road South
- Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue
- Fettes Avenue
- Queens Drive east of the roundabout - Holyrood Gait entrance
- Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace
- East Market Street at Junction with Jeffrey Street
- New Street South of Entrance to Waverley Car Park
- Old Tollboth Wynd
- Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent
- Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent
- Abbeyhill at Abbey Lane
- Abbey Mount at Regent Road
- Canongate at St Mary Street - Jeffrey Street
- High Street at George IV - The Mound
- High Street at Cockburn Street
- St Giles Street at North Bank Street
- Calton Road at Leith Street - Local access only
Up-to-date information on the preparations can be found on the Edinburgh City Council website.
The council also said that street litter bins had been removed from the length of the Royal Mile and asked people to take litter home or use bins outside the cordoned area.
Guidance has also been issued by Buckingham Palace for members of the public wishing to leave floral tributes at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Mourners have been asked to give floral tributes to the wardens at the entrance to The Queen's Gallery.
Those flowers will be laid on the forecourt grass in front of the North Turret of the Palace.