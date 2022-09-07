Police confirm body found in murder probe is ex-Fettes teacher
Detectives investigating the murder of former Fettes College teacher Dr Peter Coshan have confirmed the body of a man found in Northumberland is him.
The 75-year-old former biology teacher has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August.
Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with Dr Coshan's murder.
Dr Coshan's body was found on land close to the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington on Sunday.
Det Supt Andrew Patrick, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Peter's family at this incredibly difficult time.
"I would again like to thank everyone who has come forward with information which has helped our investigation."
Detectives investigating the murder of Dr Coshan previously said that they believed the Scottish Borders and Northumberland area were "key" to finding his body.
Dr Coshan taught at the prestigious Fettes College from 1972 until his retirement in 2005.
He joined a year after former PM Tony Blair attended the private school from 1966 to 1971.
The former teacher was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh, near Leith, on 11 August and was reported missing the next day.
His home in Stockbridge is four miles from where he was last seen.