Jobs lost as Livingston construction firm NRS ceases trading
- Published
Livingston-based construction firm NRS UK has gone into administration with the loss of 45 jobs.
The company - which provides construction, civil engineering and power solutions services - has immediately ceased trading.
Administrators FRP Advisory said "spiralling" supply chain costs had been magnified by severe losses stemming from fixed price contracts.
Two staff members have been retained to help with the administration process.
The other 45 employees at the firm, which was founded in 2010, have been made redundant.
NRS has an annual turnover of £33m. It was recently involved in projects including the Seagreen offshore wind farm, a substation at Hunterston and civil engineering work on Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street.
Joint administrators Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb said the business and its assets would now be marketed for sale.
Ms Elliot said: "NRS UK is an established and highly-regarded civil engineering and energy construction specialist with an impressive portfolio of projects across Scotland and England.
"The business has been exposed to the well-documented problems of surging costs affecting supply chains and from fixed price contracts that resulted in involuntary losses.
"Despite the best efforts of the sole director, the business faced a range of cash flow challenges in recent weeks due to these issues and could not continue trading."