Man who died after being hit by car in Edinburgh is named
A 25-year-old man who died after being hit by a car in Edinburgh has been named as Michael Greens.
The collision, involving a BMW 3 Series, happened on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass eastbound on Saturday, near the Straiton junction at about 05:10.
Mr Greens was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the car involved was uninjured.
The 25-year-old's family have issued a statement saying he "touched the hearts of those who knew him".
It added: "Michael was an extremely sharp and intelligent man, who would astound and entertain us with his wit and knowledge.
"He was a student of science and history, with a passion for fitness and historical re-enactment.
"He will be sorely missed by parents, Billy and Sadie, and brother, Daniel."
Police Scotland have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch via the non-emergency line.