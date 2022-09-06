Waterspout tornado seen in Midlothian during weather warning
A tornado was spotted in Midlothian as bad weather hit the area on Tuesday afternoon.
The Met Office confirmed the sightings, with forecasters saying that footage posted on social media showed a type of tornado called a waterspout.
It was spotted by people living in Bonnyrigg and Roslin, south of Edinburgh, at about 15:30.
Midlothian Council said there were no reports of any significant damage caused by the tornado.
A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms is in force for much of eastern and central Scotland until 23:00 on Tuesday.