Officers investigating death of ex-Fettes College teacher find body
Detectives investigating the murder of a former Fettes College teacher have found the body of a man in Northumberland.
Former biology teacher Dr Peter Coshan, 75, has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August.
Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with Dr Coshan's murder.
Police said the body was found on land close to the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington on Sunday.
