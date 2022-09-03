Man dies after being hit by BMW on Edinburgh bypass
- Published
A man has died after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.
The collision, involving a BMW 3 Series, happened on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass eastbound, near the Straiton junction at about 05:10.
The 25-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old driver was not hurt.
The road was closed until about 12:40 while police carried out investigations and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Police have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch via the non-emergency line.
Sgt Barry Sommerville added: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."