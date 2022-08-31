'Devastating' fire at popular Pittenweem Fish Bar in Fife
Firefighters tackled a huge blaze until the early hours of the morning at a popular fish and chip shop in Fife.
Four fire engines and one height vehicle were at the scene at Pittenweem Fish Bar in the town's High Street from just after 17:30 on Tuesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was put out by 00:30 on Wednesday. The condition of three casualties was unknown.
The nephew of the takeaway's owner said it had been a "devastating fire".
Crews were at the scene until 02:00 making sure the building was safe.
