Edinburgh to apologise for role in slave trade
Edinburgh is to become the latest Scottish city to apologise for its role in the slave trade.
Councillors unanimously accepted all 10 recommendations from a review group looking at its colonial legacy.
Those included a public acknowledgement of the "city's past role in sustaining slavery and colonialism", and to issue an apology to people who suffered.
Statues, monuments and street names will be retained but "re-presented" to explain their historical significance.
It follows a similar move by Glasgow in March, while other UK cities such as Liverpool and London have previously issued formal apologies.
Edinburgh's city council will now set up a working group to progress the details of the recommendations.
The review group, set up in 2020 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, was chaired by Jamaican-born academic Sir Geoff Palmer, a human rights activist and campaigner on the issue.
"It is a wonderful achievement for all of us," Sir Geoff, professor emeritus at Heriot-Watt University, told BBC Scotland. "If we look even further, it is a wonderful achievement for the people of Edinburgh and Scotland.
"I have lived in Scotland since 1964 and what I find about the Scottish people is, they will believe what they know.
"But once you tell them something they can check themselves, which seems obviously true to them, then the lie goes and the truth goes in its place. Henceforth they only accept the truth."
The City of Edinburgh has already installed a new plaque at the controversial 1827 Henry Dundas monument in St Andrew Square, which is now dedicated to those enslaved because of his actions.
The group's report, running to nearly 150 pages, was based on a survey of about 4,000 people, and further research.
Prof Palmer said the council's decision to accept its recommendations was "very significant" as he expected other cities and countries to follow suit.
"I feel this movement to try to redress the 300 years of enslaving people because of their colour will become universal," he said.
George Floyd death
Sir Geoff believes the death of George Floyd in May 2020 was the catalyst for a significant change in attitudes towards racism.
Mr Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the ground.
His death triggered a wave of protests across the United States.
"I think the world saw over nine minutes how a black person was murdered, for no other reason that somebody thought he was inferior and you could do it and could get away with it," Prof Palmer told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"I think that was one of the most significant moments in the history of slavery."