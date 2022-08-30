Edinburgh wakes up to the bin strike hangover
By Andrew Picken & Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
- Published
The slate grey skies hanging over Edinburgh this morning matched the mood of a city left bedraggled by a 12-day bin strike.
From dawn, the flashing orange glow of bin lorry lights punctured the gloom as cleansing crews got the mammoth task of clearing up the mess under way.
Kerbside collections in the suburbs have restarted but the biggest activity was in the city centre where squads of council workers got to work removing piles of waste.
The day after the Edinburgh festivals finish traditionally leaves the city centre with a hangover feel and the big clear-up added to that vibe.
And it was not just a case of emptying the bins - the debris accumulated around them was an even bigger task for the crews.
As the waste was brushed, scooped and shovelled off the ground, the 12-day smell really hit home with commuters taking wide berths around the operation.
The scale of the dumped waste also made for slow progress.
A young refuse collector told BBC Scotland the first couple of hours of the clean-up had been a "nightmare".
He had been dealing with one mountain of rubbish in the West Port for more than an hour and had filled a street bin four times, which was being emptied by a mechanical bin loading lorry.
The driver of the kerbside loader told BBC Scotland that he was driving one of two nine-tonne capacity vehicles in the city centre, with more heading out to the suburbs.
He said his young colleague would be "exhausted within an hour at this rate" and that a one-hour job was taking four hours.
He said it was the worst he had ever seen the city for rubbish and that they would not have the city clean by the end of their 12-hour shift.
Solidarity for refuse workers from city residents has been evident throughout the strike action and in the Newington area, a woman came down from her tenement flat to wish the three-man crew emptying the overflowing communal bin next to her home all the best.
The refuse workers BBC Scotland spoke to were very much directing their anger at the "hopeless" council umbrella body Cosla and the pace at which pay talks have progressed this year.
One, who asked not to be named, said they would be "lucky to have everything sorted by the time the next strikes begin" - pointing out it was the waste that has been blown away from the bins that was the real environmental hazard.
Elsewhere in the city, a pub where staff members cleared up some of the strike mess has been daubed with graffiti.
A red hammer and sickle spray was painted on one window of the Biddy Mulligan's pub in the Grassmarket area, while the word "scab" was written on another.
A refuse collector told BBC Scotland he had not seen the vandalism at 05:00 on Tuesday but he had seen it an hour later when he went past the pub again.
Johnny, who works in the pub, told BBC Scotland it was a "disgrace".
He said: "All we did was bag the rubbish, we didn't interfere with the strike as we did not take the rubbish to landfill or anything like that.
"A mound of rubbish like that is bad for business. We did not undermine the strike."
Another staff member, who wished to remain anonymous said: "It's childish. We were just tidying up."
Staff used nail varnish remover to clean the graffiti off the windows.