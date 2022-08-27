Police officer injured by cone before Hearts match
- Published
A police officer was seriously injured when a traffic cone was thrown ahead of Hearts' midweek tie with FC Zurich.
Police Scotland said the officer was hurt while fans were being escorted to Tynecastle Park stadium in Edinburgh on Thursday.
They have appealed for information from witnesses to the incident which happened on McLeod Street at about 19:05.
The officer was treated for their injuries at the scene.
Det Con Andy Lambert said: "An officer was injured as a result of this incident so we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to get in touch.
"I would also encourage anyone who may have video footage of the incident to contact us."
Hearts lost 3-1 on aggregate to FC Zurich in the Europa League play-off on Thursday.