Cases in East Lothian E. coli nursery outbreak increase
More confirmed cases have been identified in an E. coli outbreak in East Lothian.
The bacterial infection has been identified in three nurseries, while two more are closed as a precaution to allow further testing.
A total of 47 cases of E. coli have now been confirmed - up from the 30 cases previously reported.
NHS Lothian has urged families to follow safety precautions to help stop the rise in cases.
Investigations have not yet revealed a specific source for the outbreak which was first identified at the beginning of August.
The infection has been identified in cases linked to the Church Street Pear Tree Nursery and Meadowpark Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington, as well as the Musselburgh Private Nursery in the town's Bridge Street.
NHS Lothian said no one affected by the E. coli outbreak was currently in hospital as a result of the infection.
Dr Graham Mackenzie, NHS Lothian consultant in public health medicine and chairman of the incident management team, said it was "crucially important that families understand that this is a rapidly evolving situation and is affecting the lives of hundreds of people".
He added: "We need everyone to work with us to bring an end to this outbreak as swiftly as possible.
"If you have been given an exclusion order, it means that you must self-isolate at home, just as we have all done with Covid-19. You must not go to work or school, the shops, the playpark or to parties and sleepovers."
"If families choose to mix with others when they have been instructed to self-isolate, they are putting themselves and others at risk."
Church Street Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington was the first to close after 28 cases were found.
Plans to re-open this nursery are underway after many of the exclusion orders for staff and pupils were lifted by health officials.
Elsewhere, Musselburgh Private Nursery at Stoneybank has been closed as a precaution after reports of sickness symptoms and a connection with its sister nursery in Bridge Street was identified.
West Road Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington is also closed for further investigation but to date no cases of E. coli have been confirmed.
NHS Lothian said families at this nursery have been informed and asked to provide samples if their child has had any symptoms to rule out the presence of E. coli.
What is E. coli?
Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria are found in the intestines of humans and animals. There are many different types, some are harmless and others can cause a variety of diseases.
The bacterium is found in faeces and can survive in the environment.
E. coli bacteria can cause a range of infections including urinary tract infection, cystitis (infection of the bladder), and intestinal infection.
E. coli infections can be serious and often cause severe diarrhoea, sometimes with blood in it, abdominal cramps and fever.