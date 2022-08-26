Rapist who attacked four women in West Lothian faces life in jail
- Published
A serial sex attacker who raped and abused four women faces the prospect of life behind bars.
Alexander Thomson, 42, has been convicted of 17 charges of rape and physical attacks between 2013 and 2019 across West Lothian.
They included knocking one victim's teeth out and making her swallow them.
Thomson was given an Order for Lifelong Restriction at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
He must serve a minimum of four years in prison but has effectively been told that he may never be released.
Judge Tom Hughes paid tribute to the victims whose testimony finally brought Thomson to justice.
He told Thomson: "The only consolation they can take from these dreadful proceedings was that they were able to come to court, give evidence, which the jury believed.
"They were completely vindicated...they can take comfort from that.
"You have a dreadful record of convictions. A [pre-sentencing] social work report confirms the danger you pose to society and female partners."
Surviving victims
The court had heard how the attacks took place in Livingston, Bathgate and Broxburn.
One one occasion, Thomson put a plastic bag over a woman's head as she slept and tried to choke her.
After one rape, Thomson casually walked away from his victim and asked if she wanted a coffee.
Two of the women, aged 30 and 36, have since died but their police statements helped secure their attacker's conviction.
Thomson will be on the sex offenders list for an indefinite period and has been issued with non-harassment orders banning him from contacting the surviving victims.
Following sentencing, Det Chief Insp Steven McMillan said: "Thomson is a dangerous, serial abuser who presents a threat to women.
"Today's sentencing will hopefully ensure that others are kept safe from him.
"He inflicted some of the most horrendous and shocking abuse I've ever come across.
"Without the bravery, courage and dignity of the women who came forward to report what had happened to them, Thomson wouldn't have been held accountable for his actions, so I'd like to thank them."