Police name lorry driver who died in M8 crash near Edinburgh
Police have named a 54-year-old man who died after his lorry overturned on the M8 near Edinburgh.
James Murray, from Armadale in West Lothian, was driving a DAF heavy goods vehicle when it crashed a short distance west of Hermiston Gait roundabout at about 16:00 on Tuesday.
The father of two was rescued from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The section of road was closed for about 12 hours.
No other vehicles were involved and police are continuing inquiries into the cause of the crash.
'Fantastic dad'
His wife Julie Murray said: "There are no words that can truly describe the devastation and pain our family feels just now.
"James was my life and a fantastic dad to Lauren and Jamie and also a wonderful son. It's so hard to comprehend what has happened and to think we will never see his smile or hear his laughter again."
Sgt Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "Our inquiries to establish what led to this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.
"We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle."