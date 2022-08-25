Stars in appeal to save Edinburgh's King's Theatre
- Published
Actors including Brian Cox and Alan Cumming have issued a plea to save an Edinburgh theatre at risk of closure.
The King's Theatre closed to undergo redevelopment in 2022, with a reopening planned for mid-2024.
Redevelopment costs were set at £25m but is now likely to cost 20-30% more than originally budgeted.
Capital Theatres, which runs the King's, said that if the funding gap was not closed by December, the theatre could close its doors forever.
The building was under reconstruction to update its facilities to modern access standards.
Award-winning actor and honorary patron of the theatre, Brian Cox, said the venue was a "vital" part of the Edinburgh International Festival.
He said: "Without the planned, transformational redevelopment improving access, preserving heritage and opening the building up to the community, the King's will close its doors forever.
"We cannot let the rising costs due to inflation, trade agreements and global conflict put the project in peril. We must save the King's for future generations."
Alan Cumming, who performed as Robert Burns in the production Burn at the Edinburgh International Festival this year, said the venue could do with a facelift but was "integral to the cultural health and wellbeing of the people of Edinburgh and Scotland."
He said: "It brings us together in the winter via the annual pantomime and it welcomes citizens of the world every August during the festival.
"This year, I was back at the King's with Burn and it reminded me how much I love this old beauty. Please, urgent funding is needed to help preserve the magic of the King's."
'Last opportunity'
The project secured funding from the Scottish government, City of Edinburgh Council and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as well as donations from patrons and donors, companies and trusts.
Capital Theatres also contributed its own funds and set up a Crowdfunder.
Fiona Gibson, chief executive of Capital Theatres, said the project faced delays in the supply chain and increasing levels of inflation.
She said: "We've examined our options and we cannot reduce the project cost any further by value engineering and to delay the redevelopment could lead to even higher costs in the long term, putting the entire project at risk.
"If this funding gap is not closed before December 2022, the last opportunity for us to give the go-ahead, the King's could close its doors forever."
Ms Gibson said the group was in "close contact" with original funders and hoped to secure additional support to ensure that the development could proceed as planned.