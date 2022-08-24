Lorry driver dies after M8 crash near Edinburgh
- Published
A 54-year-old man has died after his lorry crashed on the M8 near Edinburgh.
The incident involved a black DAF heavy goods vehicle which overturned west of the Hermiston Gait roundabout at about 16:00 on Tuesday.
The driver was rescued from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
The section of road was closed for about 12 hours to allow for a police investigation at the scene and for recovery of the vehicle.
Sgt Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "Our inquiries to establish what led to this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.
"We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.