Arrest after man found injured on Edinburgh street dies in hospital
- Published
A 37-year-old man has been charged over the death of a man found critically injured on Edinburgh's Princes Street on Saturday.
Wayne Elliott, who was originally from the Portsmouth area, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died on Tuesday.
The 53-year-old was found injured near the Johnnie Walker building just after 20:00 on Saturday.
Police said Mr Elliot's family were being supported by specialist officers.
Officers from Police Scotland's major investigations team are continuing to investigate the death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The 37-year-old arrested man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.