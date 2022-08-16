Man admits hit-and-run attempted murder in Wester Hailes
A driver has admitted attempting to murder a man by driving over him and dragging him around a car park.
Lee Scales, 28, drove his Ford Fiesta at Spencer Brodie outside the Westside Plaza Shopping Centre in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, on 14 April.
Mr Brodie was forced onto the bonnet of the car but fell off before Scales drove over him.
The victim suffered brain and spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and fractured ribs.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard Scales drove away from the scene but was later arrested in Newcastle.
'Moment of madness'
His lawyer, Iain McSporran QC, told the court that Scales had acted in a "moment of madness" and that the hit-and-run attack had arisen from a "trivial matter".
Mr McSporran said it was his client's position that Mr Brodie and a friend had asked Scales to go to an area of the car park which had no CCTV coverage to "sort out" a disagreement.
The lawyer added: "It arose out of the most trivial nonsense.
"They then said that they knew the accused's father who worked in the shopping centre and that they would get him.
"It was at that point Lee Scales says the red mist descended and he drove towards them.
"He is aware that only a substantial custodial sentence can follow from this act of madness."
Lord Sandison deferred sentence for background reports.