Ex-Fettes teacher believed murdered was inspiration, say colleagues
- Published
Colleagues have described a former Fettes College teacher, who is believed to have been killed, as an inspiration who will be remembered fondly.
Dr Peter Coshan, 75, has been missing since 11 August and detectives are treating his disappearance as murder.
Two men have been charged.
A spokeswoman for the Edinburgh school - which counts ex-prime minister Tony Blair among its former pupils - said staff were "shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the tragic developments".
She added that thoughts were with his loved ones.
Helen Harrison, head of Fettes College, added: "Peter was an inspirational biology teacher and he will be remembered fondly by many.
"Not least by those who were taught by him, tutored by him and introduced to the hills through his enthusiasm for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which he ran for 33 years."
Dr Coshan taught at the prestigious private school from 1972 until his retirement in 2005.
He joined a year after former PM Tony Blair attended the school, from 1966 to 1971.
The former teacher is presumed dead but his body has not been found.
He was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh at about 23:50 on 11 August and was reported missing the next day.
His home in Stockbridge is four miles from where he was last seen.
'Extensive inquiries'
The arrested men, aged 27 and 63, are expected to appear in court on Thursday while police continue to appeal to the public for information.
Det Supt Andrew Patrick said extensive inquiries were ongoing to trace Dr Coshan.
He added: "I would encourage anyone with any information regarding Peter's disappearance to contact police as a matter of urgency.
"We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team."