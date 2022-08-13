Edinburgh Fringe: Jerry Sadowitz show cancelled by venue bosses
- Published
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz has been cancelled by venue bosses.
The comic and magician had been due to play two nights at The Pleasance at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Friday and Saturday.
The Pleasance said the second night would not go ahead as his material "does not align with our values".
Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is know for aggressive stand-up performances.
He said on Twitter: "Did a show last night, 75 mins, thought it went well. Didn't see any walkouts.
"Today I'm told my show's been cancelled. Great stuff. I'm truly sorry for everyone who travelled to see the show tonight."
The venue's original listing carried the warning: "This show contains strong language and themes some may find distressing."
However, on Saturday the Pleasance Theatre Trust said the second performance was cancelled "with immediate effect".
It said in a statement: "Opinions such as those displayed on stage by Sadowitz are not acceptable and The Pleasance are not prepared to be associated with such material."
'Not acceptable'
It is understood complaints had been received from some audience members who attended Friday night's performance.
The Pleasance declined to give detail about what aspects of Sadowitz's material led to the cancellation.
Its director, Anthony Alderson, added: "The Pleasance is a venue that champions freedom of speech and we do not censor comedians' material.
"While we acknowledge that Jerry Sadowitz has often been controversial, the material presented at his first show is not acceptable and does not align with our values.
"This type of material has no place on the festival and the Pleasance will not be presenting his second and final show"
The venue said that refunds would be issued to those who bought tickets to the Saturday performance.