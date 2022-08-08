Firefighters tackle blaze at Edinburgh chip shop
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in an Edinburgh chip shop.
The alarm was raised at 11:34 after the fire broke out in Francos Fish and Chips shop in Summerhall Place, Newington.
It is on the ground floor of a tenement building containing dozens of flat.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters at the scene had asked for extra fire engines. It is not yet known if anyone has been hurt.
A spokesman said: "Operations control has mobilised a number of appliances and a height vehicle to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire."
