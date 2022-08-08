'One person turned up to watch my Fringe show'
By Debbie Jackson
BBC Scotland
- Published
A Scots comedian who went ahead with his Fringe show despite having just one person in the audience has become a festival legend.
Robin Grainger was feeling confident when he walked into his opening show in Edinburgh on Friday.
The gig marked his return to the Fringe after the pandemic - but it was not the comeback he imagined.
However, his decision to carry on sparked a chain of events that has seen ticket sales soar for subsequent shows.
Robin, from Portsoy in Aberdeenshire, told BBC Scotland: "I had been busy doing guest spots, exit flyering, the things you do during the day at the Fringe, and hadn't checked ticket sales.
"I'm an optimistic guy, it was the first Friday - everyone was tweeting about busy audiences. I thought it would be fine.
"My lovely tech operator Eric came to give me my two-minute warning and I asked how is was looking, and he winced.
"He said 'There's one'."
Robin, who moved to Edinburgh 10 years ago to make a go of comedy, said he went through "every emotion in the space of two minutes".
But then he went on stage to speak to the solitary man in the audience.
'He was really laughing'
His name was Mike, from Leicester, and he said he would stay if Robin wanted to do the show.
Robin said: "I thought, he had paid his ticket and I've got a microphone and an ego, so I went for it.
"I did different stuff - it was a lot more convivial than my normal show. I did a lot of adlibs, I wrote a lot of it there on the stage. I tried to tailor it to Mike, really. And he was really laughing.
"Afterwards, I was outside a bit flustered and he came out and he was crying, laughing, and he gave me a hug and he said that was brilliant."
Robin has enjoyed success in comedy clubs and has supported bigger acts, including Kevin Bridges.
His career has also seen him perform in cities such as Cape Town and Berlin.
Friday was day one of his run at the Edinburgh Fringe but unbeknown to Robin, one other person had been listening to the show.
The Scotsman's veteran comedy critic Kate Copstick had arrived early to review Ryan Cullen in the next show.
From outside she had heard a comic "getting into his rhythm" and clearly having a good show.
Front of house staff told her there was just one audience member there.
She was blown away and the next day posted about it on social media.
'Giving it laldy'
Ms Copstick said: "Last night I went to see Ryan Cullen at The Stand.
"I got there a wee bit early, and listened to the show before his. Robin Grainger. Who was, as we say in Scotland, giving it laldy.
"It sounded great. The FOH crew told me he had only one person in. Total respect and liking for a comic that can do that.
"And I spoke to the one person when he came out. Said he had been handed a flyer and had a spare hour so came along.
"'I cannot remember ever laughing that much," he said. 'I might go and see other comedy but it will have to go some to top that'.
"Now, to me, that reads like a five."
The reviewer called Mike his "audient" - which means hearer - the singular term for an audience.
'I'm so happy for him'
Since the post, Robin's phone has rarely stopped ringing.
"My tweet about what happened is on 250,000 views. I've had a lot of support from the comedy community and a lot of hugs.
"On Saturday the show was a couple of seats away from a sell out. Yesterday I had about 20 people in. Today is a two-for-one offer - the irony of that's not lost on me."
Ms Copstick is delighted the city is talking about Robin.
She said: "I am so happy for him.
"The only way you will build an audience is to perform to the small audiences and make each person into a walking flyer. It's down to you.
"That's what the Fringe is about. If you are good and you do your shows, are positive with your audience, it will come.
"Good word of mouth trumps some PR company."
Ms Copstick added: "It's a brilliant story for that guy who went to see him. He will remember that. Robin gave it all for that one guy and didn't make him feel bad - it was every good thing it should be."
The coincidences kept going and on Sunday, Robin appeared as a last-minute guest in another show hosted by comedian and presenter Des Clarke.
As he was explaining the story of the one-man audient, a shout from the back of the dark room revealed the man himself - Mike.
The pair were reunited and managed a photo after the show.
Mike is now a confirmed fan.
He tweeted: "I saw Robin Grainger on Friday night, the only person in the audience. He made me laugh so hard, I loved it.
"I go and see Des Clarke today and one of his guests was Robin telling the story of his only audience member. I feel I should start the Robin Grainger Appreciation Society."
Robin hopes the rest of his shows will be more successful.
He said: "Who knows? I'd love an audience of two - the sky's the limit."