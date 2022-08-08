Pensioner arrested after Lib Dem councillor attacked in Edinburgh
- Published
A man has been arrested after a councillor was attacked in the street while delivering his local newsletter.
Liberal Democrat Kevin Lang alleged he was was grabbed by the throat in his Almond ward in South Queensferry on Sunday.
Mr Lang claimed he was left shaken up after being confronted by a man "hurling verbal abuse" at him.
Police confirmed a 65-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were made aware of an assault on a man in the Dundas Avenue area of South Queensferry which happened around 11:10 on Sunday, 7 August.
"A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing."
