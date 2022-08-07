Girl, 10, struck by motorbike in Livingston hit-and-run
A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a motorbike in a hit-and-run in Livingston.
The incident happened on a footpath between Logan Way and Morrison Way in Knightsridge at 19:40 on Saturday.
Two suspects, aged around 18 or 19, rode off from the scene on a blue and white motorbike.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to come forward.
Insp Kylie Barnard, of Livingston Police Station, said: "The victim and her family have been left shaken by this incident and we are appealing for information to trace those responsible.
"We are also keen to hear from anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage."
