Man dies in hospital after being hit by car in Edinburgh
- Published
A 35-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.
Paul McGlade was struck by the black Mercedes A Class car on Colinton Road at about 13:35 on Saturday 30 July.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died on Tuesday. The 20-year-old male driver of the car was not injured.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and have urged anyone who may have information but has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.