Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo back with a bang after three years
- Published
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has made a spectacular return after a three-year break.
The 2022 show titled Voices features traditional military acts as well as more than 800 dancers and musicians.
It includes international performances from Mexico, the United States, Switzerland and New Zealand.
The event has been held on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade since 1950, but has not featured since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Organisers have said this year's Tattoo, which will run until 27 August, "draws inspiration from people around the globe".
The event includes the traditional Massed Pipes and Drums along with dancers, Tattoo Fiddlers, and musicians from UK Military Regiments.
More than 100 performers from the Banda Monumental de Mexico have also returned for the event.
All pictures subject to copyright