Pilot uninjured as light aircraft crashes into Fife field
A light aircraft crash-landed into a field in Fife after witnesses reported it doing a somersault before hitting the ground.
Emergency services were called after the incident near Kinglassie in Fife at about 10:55.
Witness David McKay said the male pilot told him the crash was caused by the cockpit door opening in mid-air.
The pilot was uninjured in the incident but his two-seater silver aircraft was damaged.
Mr McKay, of car delivery business Fife Vehicle Transport, was driving on the outskirts of Kinglassie when he saw the aircraft in trouble.
He explained: "It was just right in the corner of my eye, I saw this plane do a summersault and I told the boys I was with but they just looked at me as if I was daft.
"We got to the end of Kinglassie and there in the field was this silver plane. I bumped the kerb and drove over the field and by the time we got there the guy was out, a bit shaken but seemed fine.
"He said the cockpit had opened during the flight and he'd been trying to shut it before he crashed. It's a miracle he's walked away from that."
A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to reports of a light aircraft crashing in a field near Kinglassie at around 10.55am.
"There have been no reported injuries."