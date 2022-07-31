Pedestrian critical after being struck by car in Edinburgh
- Published
A pedestrian is critically ill after being struck by a car in Edinburgh.
Police said the accident, which involved a black Mercedes-Benz A Class, happened on Colinton Road, at about 22:35 on Saturday.
The 35-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but the 20-year-old male driver was uninjured.
A section of the road was closed for about six hours to allow crash scene investigators to conduct their inquiries.
Sgt Iain McIntyre said: "We believe the area would have been busy at the time and are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.
"In particular, we are keen to speak to the driver of a black cab, who was either dropping off, or picking up, passengers in Colinton Road at the time on the incident.
"We would also be keen to speak to those passengers as they may have information which could be vital to our inquiries."
He also asked anyone with dashcam devices to check their footage.