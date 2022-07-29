Four officers taken to hospital after police car crash
- Published
Four police officers have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a police car.
The collision happened on the B940 near Cupar at about 12:20 on Thursday and did not involve any other vehicle.
The four male officers, two aged 26 and two aged 36, were taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, and Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. Details of their injuries are not known.
A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries were being carried out.
