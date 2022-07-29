Motorcyclist was targeted in Edinburgh crash
A crash in Edinburgh which left a motorcyclist seriously injured was attempted murder, say police.
The 24-year-old suffered serious injuries after being knocked off his bike in a targeted attack by a car on Ferry Road Drive at 13:45 on Thursday.
The occupants of a black Fiat Panda fled the scene following the incident. The car had been reported stolen.
The motorcylist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where his condition is described as stable.
Officers appealed for anyone who witnessed incident or who has dashcam footage to contact them.
Supt Mark Rennie said: "Violence of this nature won't be tolerated in any part of the city.
"This is a prime example of a small number of young people creating fear and concern in a local community.
"Our investigation is progressing well and we will have an enhanced policing presence in the area to reassure local residents and prevent any further disorder."