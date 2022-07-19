Boy dies in off-road bike crash at Fife race track
An 11-year-old boy has died after his off-road bike crashed at a race track.
Millar Buchanan was training at the East of Scotland Kart Club near Crail in Fife on Saturday evening when the accident happened.
Emergency services attended but the 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motorbike manufacturer Ohvale UK paid tribute to Millar on social media, saying that they "lost a member of family".
A statement on Facebook said: "Millar Buchanan has sadly passed away after being involved in an accident over the weekend while training at Crail Circuit.
"Millar joined our Ohvale UK cup last year and it has been a pleasure to have him in the paddock and in our junior championships, he will be sorely missed by everyone."
The East of Scotland Kart Club has been closed since the accident but will open later to allow people to lay flowers by the track.
A post on the club's Facebook page said Millar "may be gone from our sight but you will never be forgotten".
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police received report of a serious crash involving an off-road bike at a race track in Crail around 18:50 on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
"Emergency services attended, however the rider of the off-road bike, an 11-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive have been made aware."