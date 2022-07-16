M8 closed for hours at Bathgate during police incident
The M8 motorway has reopened after being closed for hours during a police incident in West Lothian on Saturday.
Traffic was halted in both directions near Bathgate from 11:25 until 14:45.
Traffic Scotland said drivers were caught in tailbacks of up to an hour on approach to Junction 3A and Junction 4 after a diversion was put in place.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the incident was over "concern for person". It is understood to have been safely resolved.