Man who killed OAP in Edinburgh after posing as postman jailed
- Published
A man who killed a pensioner after getting into her home by pretending to be a postman has been jailed for life.
Martin Stewart shoved Margaret Grant after stealing cash and ransacking the 79-year-old's flat in Restalrig Circus in Edinburgh on 24 January, 2020.
The OAP suffered a heart attack as a result of her ordeal and died in hospital.
At the time Stewart, 41, had been freed eight months into a two-year sentence for robbing another elderly woman.
He was only back on the streets for two days when he killed Ms Grant before later targeting other pensioners at their homes in the capital.
Stewart returned to the High Court in Glasgow having pled guilty to a culpable homicide charge in November last year.
He had originally faced a murder charge.
Lady Stacey imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on Stewart, whose crimes span the past 25 years.
He must serve a minimum of four-and-a-half years in jail.
The judge said: "The woman you killed was an elderly and defenceless person. You got into her home by deception, assaulted her and ransacked her house.
"She died later in hospital having had a heart attack brought on by the stress of what happened in the hours before.
"That is a despicable crime and you should be ashamed."
Lady Stacey added that Stewart would be freed "if and only if" the parole board were eventually satisfied he was no longer a danger.
The court heard last year heard how Ms Grant lived alone, was virtually housebound and needed carers three times a week.
Prosecutor Greg Farrell said: "He induced her to let him in by pretending to be a postman with a parcel for her.
"Once inside, he grabbed Margaret by her dressing gown and demanded money.
"She told him she only had £15 in her glasses case. He called her a liar and then searched the flat."
The 41-year-old pocketed the £15 as well as the £200 Ms Grant kept in a charity tin.
'Acute and severe stress'
Stewart also rifled through the pensioner's handbag as she then told him she was going to get help.
But Stewart grabbed her again and threw her to the ground.
The court heard Ms Grant's carer came to her rescue and Stewart ran off - but his DNA was left at the scene as well as his fingerprints on a Christmas card.
Ms Grant - who already had a number of medical issues - was taken to hospital.
She was initially able to talk freely, but her condition got worse and she died that night in hospital.
A medical consultant concluded the pensioner had suffered a "major heart attack" as a result of "acute and severe stress" from what happened.
Stewart remained at large and targeted five other Edinburgh properties between 27 January and 17 February before being arrested.
Ian Duguid QC, defending, said it was "sad" that Stewart's "persistent offending" to fund a drug habit had eventually lead to Ms Grant's death.