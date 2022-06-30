Man accused of pushing pregnant wife to her death at Arthur's Seat
- Published
A man is due to stand trial next year accused of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off a hill in Edinburgh.
Kashif Anwar, 28, is accused of assaulting 31-year-old Fawziyah Javed at Arthur's Seat on 2 September 2021.
It is claimed that the injuries suffered by Ms Javed in the fall were so severe that both she and her unborn child died.
Mr Anwar has pled not guilty to the charges against him at the High Court in Glasgow.
His trial is scheduled to take place in March 2023.
Mr Anwar is accused of pushing Ms Javed, a charity volunteer from Pudsey in West Yorkshire, from height and causing her to fall.
It is claimed Ms Javed suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and was so severely injured that she died. It is alleged that, as a consequence, Mr Anwar also caused the death of her unborn child.
It is alleged that he had previous malice and ill will towards her.
Mr Anwar, from West Yorkshire, faces a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Ms Javed on 1 September 2021 at a Marriott hotel in Edinburgh.
He denied both charges, which were said to have been aggravated by involving the abuse of his partner or ex-partner.