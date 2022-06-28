Woman ran over and killed boyfriend after money row
A woman has admitted killing her boyfriend by running over him in her car after a money row.
Grace Ross, 21, struck Joshua Kerr with the vehicle close to the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020.
The High Court in Glasgow heard Mr Kerr, 18, then fell and suffered a catastrophic head injury as he was run over.
Ross pleaded guilty to causing the teenager's death by careless driving.
She was warned she could face a jail term when she is sentenced next month.
The couple had been together for three years and had lived together for two.
Prosecutor Gavin Anderson said they had an argument before the incident over Mr Kerr's finances including what was described as a "cash app" on his phone.
Mr Anderson told the hearing it was Ross' "suspicion" that the farmhand was hiding things from her.
The advocate depute added: "She said she was coming to the farm unless he handed over the code to the cash app."
Ross then turned up at Little Balquhomrie Farm at about 11:00.
The court heard she took Mr Kerr's phone and then got back into her Vauxhall Corsa.
Ross initially accelerated harshly although her boyfriend was not in front of the vehicle at the time.
She then went on to do a three-point turn on the narrow road.
Ross was said to be travelling at just 2.3mph before she hit Mr Kerr.
Mr Anderson said: "He was struck by the front offside which caused him to fall and then be under the car.
"Once he was lying on his back, both of the offside wheels went over him.
"One left a tyre tread imprint on his trousers as it passed over his leg.
"The rear offside wheel ran over his head and caused a significant skull fracture - the injury was incompatible with life."
'One last hug'
A hysterical Ross immediately leapt out the car screaming and rushed to help the Mr Kerr before dialling 999.
Ross, of Glenrothes, begged police who arrived that she wanted to give her boyfriend "one last hug", but was stopped from doing so.
She told officers: "He jumped in front of me and I hit him. We had a fight and I came up to see him.
"When I tried to leave, he jumped in front of me and I hit him."
It also emerged her concerns about the app were said to be "unfounded".
Ross initially appeared in the dock days after the incident charged with Mr Kerr's murder.
But when the case first called last October she was instead accused of causing death by dangerous driving.
'Sadness and regret'
Donald Findlay QC, defending, said: "On many occasions that I have met her, she has done nothing other than express the deepest levels of sadness and regret as to what happened to this young man."
Ross, is a former student at the University of Abertay. At the time of Mr Kerr's death she had been due to start a politics and international relations course at the University of Dundee.
Lord Braid continued bail pending sentencing next month in Edinburgh.
Ross was banned from the road in the meantime.
The judge warned her: "Be under no illusions, the sentencing options including custody remain open."
After the incident, Mr Kerr's parents said they would "love him forever".
Angela Kerr and Jamie Simpson added: "His mum, dad, little brother and anyone that ever knew Josh will never forget him."