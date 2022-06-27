Woman dies after crash between car and SUV
- Published
A woman has died after her car was involved in a crash with an SUV in Fife.
The accident happened on the A92 near Parbroath crossroads, Luthrie, at about 14:45 on Sunday.
Police said the 67-year-old, who has not been named, was driving a grey Toyota Yaris. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, who were travelling in black Mitsubishi ASX, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.
The road was closed for around four-and-a-half hours to allow investigators to gather evidence at the scene.
Sgt Colin Morrison said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died in this crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or saw either car prior to the crash to get in touch."
He urged anyone who has dash cam footage that council assist the investigation to contact officers.