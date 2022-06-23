Trains disrupted after lorry crashes onto tracks in East Lothian
- Published
Train services in and out of Edinburgh have been delayed after a lorry crashed onto the tracks in East Lothian.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital following the crash onto the East Coast Main Line between Wallyford and Prestonpans at about 13:30.
Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High and Bathgate have been disrupted.
Services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts have also been affected.
Network Rail Scotland said: "Due to the vehicle being in close proximity to the overhead lines, we've had to turn off the electricity supply which will affect trains running to and from Edinburgh Waverley."
It is understood no trains are currently operating on the route between Edinburgh and North Berwick where the incident happened.
However, power has now been restored to overhead cables so trains are due to start running again elsewhere.
Emergency services are currently at the scene and the following roads are closed:
- A199 closed between the Dolphinstone junction and Strawberry Corner roundabout
- A199 closed at the Loan junction, Wallyford
- A6094 closed at the Loan junction, Wallyford.
Diversions are in place.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: "We're sorry to our customers who have had their journey disrupted as a result of this incident.
"Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee on the ScotRail website or mobile app."