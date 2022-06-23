Trains disrupted after lorry crashes onto tracks in East Lothian
- Published
Train services between Edinburgh and East Lothian have been delayed after a lorry crashed onto the tracks.
The vehicle was reported on the East Coast Main Line between Wallyford and Prestonpans before 15:00.
Network Rail Scotland said services on the line were disrupted.
It said: "Due to the vehicle being in close proximity to the overhead lines, we've had to turn off the electricity supply which will affect trains running to and from Edinburgh Waverley."