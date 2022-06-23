In pictures: Royal Highland Show marks 200th anniversary

Rosemary Hunter with her Highland cattlePA Media
Rosemary Hunter combs one of her Highland cattle

Crowds are returning to the Royal Highland Show this year as the event celebrates its 200th anniversary.

The agricultural show gets under way on Thursday at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh.

It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and then took place behind closed doors last year, when the event was streamed online.

The four-day event will feature more than 2,000 livestock competitors and more than 6,500 animals.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend the show, which will also see more than 1,000 trade exhibitors.

PA Media
A rider takes a saddle from a stall at the Royal Highland Centre
PA Media
A miniature Shetland pony is washed next to Clydesdale horses
PA Media
A miniature Shetland pony has its feet examined
PA Media
A Belted Galloway is moved to a cleaning bay
PA Media
Cattle are cleaned during the preparations for the show
PA Media
A man walks his Clydesdale horses in the showground at Ingliston
PA Media
A Clydesdale horse wearing a protective cover
PA Media
A Clydesdale horse is washed after its arrival at the Royal Highland Centre

The show runs until 26 June.

