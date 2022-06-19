Arrest after man seriously injured in Edinburgh hit-and-run
A 21-year-old man has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Edinburgh.
The incident happened while he was on foot on Easter Road at around 02:40 on Sunday. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Police said a 23-year-old man had been arrested over the incident.
Det Sgt Dougal Begg said : "A young man sustained serious injuries. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area who witnessed the collision to come forward."
Police Scotland asked for anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist with the investigation to get in touch.
