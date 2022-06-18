Falklands veterans march in Edinburgh 40 years after war
Veterans of the Falklands War have remembered the fallen as they marked four decades since the end of the conflict.
British forces defended the islands in June 1982 following an invasion by Argentina.
Some who were deployed to the islands marched in Edinburgh before a remembrance ceremony on Saturday.
They were joined by veterans from other conflicts, Edinburgh's Lord Provost and Cabinet Secretary Keith Brown.
A parade made its way from Charlotte Square, along George Street, to St Andrews Square. The service personnel were joined by pipers and flag bearers on the route.
The Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines and the Scots Guards Association Pipes and Drums led the procession, including Graham Hopewell, a former drummer with the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards and a Falklands War veteran.
The parade passed a saluting dais outside the Assembly Rooms where the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, the Rt Hon Robert Aldridge, took the salute from the marching contingent of veterans.
As a special tribute, more than 120 pipers across the globe were organised to play The Crags of Tumbledown Mountain at the same time at 11:00. Pipers joined in from Peru, New Zealand, and the Falklands.
The tune was composed on the battlefield during the war.
Music was due to continue through the afternoon with performances by Royal Marines band and the Pipes and Drums of the Scots Guards Association.
The remembrance service was led jointly by the National Chaplain of the Royal British Legion Scotland Rev Karen Campbell and Rev Angus Smith, former Padre to the 2nd Battalion Scots Guards who served in the Falklands.
Wreaths were laid by the Lord Provost , Mr Brown , the heads of all three armed services in Scotland, the National President of Legion Scotland, representatives from Poppyscotland and the War Widows Association.