Edinburgh Moonwalk returns to support cancer care
- Published
The MoonWalk Scotland has made its comeback in Edinburgh for the first time in three years.
The night-time event organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk set off from Holyrood Park.
Sponsored walks for the charity had been held virtually over the past two years because of the Covid pandemic.
Hundreds of women, and some men, walked half-marathon, marathon or ultra distances, with many wearing bras decorated in this year's hero theme.
Those taking part included Team Holyboobs led by Christina McKelvie, the SNP MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse, who has been treated for breast cancer.
She was joined by fellow politicians from across the political divide - Green party MSP Gillian Mackay, Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon and Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West.
We finished it!— Gillian Mackay MSP (@GillianMacMSP) June 12, 2022
I'm so proud of Team Holyboobs, the last couple of miles were brutal and I'm sure standing up is not going to be fun today but it was worth it for such a brilliant cause.
Thanks to @ChristinaSNP, @MonicaLennon7 and @cajardineMP for being such great teammates. pic.twitter.com/59cME7G1Hm
Since the first MoonWalk in Scotland 15 years ago, the charity has raised almost £22m.
The money is used to provide grants to help support people in Scotland living with cancer.
During the pandemic, Walk the Walk gave £20,000 to the charity Cancer Support Scotland, to help fund its online services.
Previous grants have been made to Maggie's Centres in Glasgow, Forth Valley and Airdrie and to the Breast Cancer Unit at Edinburgh's West General Hospital.
Funds have also been given to 26 hospitals across Scotland to purchase Scalp Coolers - machines which help many people undergoing chemotherapy keep their hair.
The charity Walk the Walk specialises in promoting the benefits of walking as an important part of cancer prevention, as well as for overall mental health and physical wellbeing.
