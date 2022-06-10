Man dies in crash with agricultural vehicles in Dunbar
A 62-year-old man has died after a crash in East Lothian.
Police said the man's black BMW was in collision with two agricultural vehicles on the A199 near Foxlake Adventures in the Dunbar area.
It happened on Thursday at about 16:15. The road was closed to allow a crash investigation to be carried out, and re-opened at about 06:00 on Friday.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said one other driver was treated for a minor injury.
Sgt Kosmas Papakyriakou said: "Sadly, as a result of this crash a man lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.
"I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash, specifically the BMW, to come forward. I would also ask anyone who may have been recording with dash-cam at the location to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible."