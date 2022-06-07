Officer feared he would lose job after Sheku Bayoh's death
- Published
A police officer wondered if he was going to lose his job or get "locked up" after Sheku Bayoh died in police custody seven years ago.
PC James McDonough, who was still in his probationary period, was one of the officers who restrained the 31-year-old.
He had put two leg restraints on Mr Bayoh, who then fell unconscious.
Mr Bayoh stopped breathing after being restrained by six officers in Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy, in May 2015.
PC McDonough had been in the police for just six months when the incident happened.
He told the inquiry that when he arrived at the scene, Mr Bayoh was on the ground and struggling with four police officers.
He said he felt "anxious and concerned" for Mr Bayoh as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
He told senior counsel to the inquiry, Angela Grahame QC, he felt "subdued and depressed" and was "staring into space".
He added: "My emotions were all over the place. I've only got six months' service at that point. There's a lot going through my head. Is this right for me? Is this normal? Does this happen more regularly? So, quite upset as well."
The officer, who still serves with Police Scotland, added: "I think it's the unknown that you don't really know what's happening.
"You're thinking all sorts at that point: Am I going to get locked up? Are you going to lose your job? You just didn't know what to think and what to do."
During his evidence, the officer claimed he had "taken a step back" from officers who were administering first aid to Mr Bayoh after he became unconscious.
PC McDonough said: "It was round about that point where I've taken the opportunity to look for the knife that was still unaccounted for and it's probably just purely by chance.
"I've taken a look over my right shoulder and I can see on the grass area on the other side of the road. It looked like the inside of a crisp packet.
"Curiosity got the better of me, I've went and had a look and found a knife on the grass."
The inquiry previously heard from PC Ashley Tomlinson, who said he was unable to find a knife on Mr Bayoh after a search when he was restrained.
'Diversity training'
Ms Grahame also asked about PC Donough's equality and diversity training at Tulliallan Police College, and asked if he had an awareness of stereotypes relating to black men.
He said: "Yes I'm aware of stereotypes. A stereotype I'm aware of is: all black males are superior athletes or good at running.
"Another one, it was mentioned the other day: all young black males are involved in gangs. So I am aware of them because I think it's important to be aware of them because it's about being able to educate people.
"It's really important that you need to be aware of them."
PC McDonough was also asked about de-escalation techniques used when officers are called to incidents involving knives.
The officer said: "Your best tool is your voice, communication skills. You generally find there's no timescale on how long it should take to be able to communicate with someone."
"Even if someone is giving you some sort of response, you can keep going down the route of communication and eventually they will come down to your level and understanding and become compliant essentially."
Previous accounts from other officers said Mr Bayoh was unco-operative with officers and did not respond to their requests or questions.
The hearings are examining the circumstances of Mr Bayoh's death, the investigation that followed and whether race was a factor in what took place.
The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, continues.