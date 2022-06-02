Boys aged 13 and 11 identified after peacock killing in Dunfermline
Police have identified two boys aged 13 and 11 after a peacock was tortured and killed during a break-in at an aviary in a Fife park.
The bird, known as Malcolm, was found dead at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline.
Another bird in the enclosure, Louis, was also badly injured in the attack on Monday night.
Peacocks of Pittencrieff Park, the group which looks after the birds, said Malcolm was "horribly tortured".
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following the death of a peacock within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline on Monday, 31 May 2022, two children, aged 13 and 11, have been identified in relation to the incident.
"A report for the 13-year-old has been submitted through the Youth Justice System."
A "Repair the aviary" appeal on the gofundme website has so far raised nearly £11,000.
Organiser Melanie Sorbie says on the appeal page: "Let's help protect our precious Dunfermline peacocks and show our love.
"The Peacocks in Pittencrieff aviary and the volunteers will be the sole beneficiaries of the funds and all money will be transferred to them."