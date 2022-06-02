Investigation after microlight crash-lands in East Lothian field
Air accident investigators have been called in after a 69-year-old man crashed a microlight aircraft into a field in East Lothian.
The incident took place close to the East Fortune Airfield near North Berwick at about 10:50 on Wednesday.
The trapped pilot was freed from the aircraft by Scottish Fire and Rescue crew using specialist cutting equipment.
His microlight had missed the airstrip and crash-landed in a nearby field.
The injured man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he was said to be in a stable condition.
An investigation has now been launched and a team of inspectors from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will inspect the area and gather evidence.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue said: "We were alerted at 10.56 on Wednesday, 1 June to reports of an incident involving a microlight aircraft in East Lothian.
"Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene close to East Fortune, North Berwick, where firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to release a casualty who had become trapped.
"The casualty was thereafter passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
"Crews left the scene after making the area safe."
Police were also on the scene.