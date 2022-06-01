Police probe after peacock tortured and killed in Fife
- Published
A peacock has been tortured and killed during a break-in to an aviary in a Fife park.
Police have launched an investigation after the bird, known as Malcolm, was found dead at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline.
The attack happened on Monday night and another bird in the enclosure, Louis, was also badly injured.
Peacocks of Pittencrieff Park, the group which looks after the birds, said Malcolm was "horribly tortured".
Police said they received a report of animal cruelty at about 23:50 on Monday.
It is understood they are examining CCTV.
The peacock group said the incident was witnessed by a young boy who had volunteered to check on the birds at night.
Suzi Ross, the voluntary group's lead warden, said: "But Malcolm could never be replaced. He was a one off, beautiful natured boy, never ever known to harm anyone or anything.
"We will all miss him dreadfully."
A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers were following a "positive line of inquiry".